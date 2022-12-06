Lionel Messi trains with teammates as Argentina prepare to face Netherlands

Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina squad on Tuesday evening, 6 November, as they prepared to face the Netherlands in the upcoming quarter-finals of World Cup 2022.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward completed drills in front of the media in Doha ahead of the final eight of the competition.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has predicted that Friday’s clash will be a “beautiful game” but admitted that his side faced a “difficult opponent.”

Messi will face the Netherlands after being named man-of-the-match against Australia on his 1,000th career appearance.

