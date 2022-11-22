Budweiser to gift World Cup 2022 winner with beer it couldn't sell at tournament

Budweiser has announced that it is to gift the alcoholic beer it could not sell as the World Cup 2022 sponsor in Qatar to the winners of the tournament.

Fifa’s U-turn on the sale of alcohol occurred two days before the tournament’s first game between Qatar and Ecuador.

The drinks manufacturer had a reported $75m (£63m) deal with Fifa to sell their beer in stadiums.

“New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?” Budweiser said on Twitter.

