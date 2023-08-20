Lionesses fans belt out ‘Three Lions’ over live TV coverage as World Cup final looms

Alex Scott struggled her way through a Match Of The Day segment with Lionesses fans belting out ‘Three Lions’ over the top of her segment, as excitement for England vs Spain mounts.

She was broadcasting from Australia where fans have travelled for the game, and was joined by former Lionesses, Fara Williams, Ellen White, and Rachel Brown-Finnis.

The footballer-turned-host tried to keep her composure until eventually, she gave up and joined in with the chanting.

It’s the Lionesses’ first time reaching a World Cup final, after a history-making win against Australia, who are hosting this year’s tournament.