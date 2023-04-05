UFC stars dress as WWE icons Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin after companies merge

UFC stars Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker appeared on TV dressed as WWE legends “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, a day after it was confirmed the two companies are merging.

The UFC’s parent company Endeavor has acquired WWE and the two will now form to create a new “$21bn” brand.

Naturally, UFC stars Volkanovski and Whittaker decided to have some fun as they reacted to the news when appearing on Fox Sports Australia.

“The Immortal” Rob Whittaker made his entrance dressed as Hogan and and “Stone Cold” Alex Volkanovski later joined him.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.