A cameraman at the Tokyo Games has come under fire after panning away from an Olympics hockey match to film a cockroach.

The bizarre incident happened during the women’s match between Spain and Argentina, when Argentine sports channel TyC showed a close-up shot of the roach as a replay was taking place.

It all took place with Argentina leading the match 1-0 with just over five minutes left to play in the fourth quarter.

The commentator can be heard describing the roach with the Spanish term for it, “la cucaracha”.