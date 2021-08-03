Team USA shot-putter Raven Saunders celebrated receiving her Olympic silver medal on Sunday (1 August) by raising her arms into an ‘X’ symbol in protest at all those who have been victims of oppression.

When asked what the gesture meant, 25-year-old Saunders said it represented: “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”

Saunders is known for her extroverted personality, but also being outspoken about mental health issues such as depression – and the need for LGBTQ+ individuals like herself to embrace talking about these issues.