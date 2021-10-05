Anti-abortion Republican Ron Johnson appeared to accidentally reference the pro-abortion slogan “my body, my choice” to oppose vaccine mandates.

On the floor of the Senate, he defended a person's choice not to get a vaccine, saying, "That's their right. You might not agree with that but it is not your body".

The Senator for Wisconsin opposes abortion except in cases of incest, rape, or when the mother's life is in danger.

This comes just days after thousands marched in Washington demanding continued access to abortion with placards that read "hands off our bodies” and chanting “my body, choice”.