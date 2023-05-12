Formerly known as HideMyAss, the company has revamped its image in recent years, shortening its name to HMA and adopting a no-logs policy.

HMA’s servers operate at 20Gbps, and there are a host of interesting features like IP Shuffle, which randomises your IP address to avoid trackers, a kill switch (which blocks the internet if you lose your VPN connection) and Smart Kill Switch (which automatically launches HMA to protect your apps).

HMA has been trading for more than 15 years, making it one of the oldest VPN services on the market.

Cost

HMA’s pricing structure differs from all the other Android VPNs tested here. The company splits its plans into subscriptions for up to five connections and those for 10 connections. The former starts with a seven-day free trial and then you have the choice of 12 months or 36 months. The 10-connection subscriptions are divided into 12-, 24- and 36-month plans.

It’s worth noting that every plan includes all of HMA’s features and server access. There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee for all subscriptions.

Security

When you look at user reviews online, many in the past have raised concerns about HMA’s data-logging policy and its relationship with law enforcement agencies. It should be noted that HMA addressed this in 2020 and now says it follows a strict no-logs policy. What’s more, the company hired veteran cyber-risk consultancy VerSprite to audit its practice and independently verify its privacy claims.

User experience

HMA’s Android app opens to a home screen with a donkey wearing sunglasses and a large quick connect button. Slide the button to On and it will connect you to your nearest server. The Settings and Advanced menus are very clearly marked at the bottom; however, we were a little uncertain as to the difference between these and, indeed, some of the same controls, such as Auto Connect and Kill Switch, are available in both menus.

We also found the Locations menu a little odd. On the home screen, it shows your default location (your nearest server when first logging in). You need to tap this to enter the Locations menu. Inside, there are three sub-menus: Quick Access, All and Favourites. Favourites is self-explanatory, and Quick Access gives you the Lightning Connect option, where you’re automatically paired with the fastest server based on your location. You’ll also find optimised streaming servers here. In the All section, rather than bunching the most popular options at the top, locations are grouped by continent, starting with North America at the top. So it can involve a lot of scrolling or typing out your intended location in the search bar.

In reviews, some customers have praised the service for its ease of use, fast speeds and reliable connection. Other customers have criticised the service for frequent disconnections and poor customer support.

Performance

HMA provided some of the most mixed – and interesting – results of our Android VPN tests. We tested the service numerous times, and every single time, the Australian connection was as fast as the UK to UK connection, with similar latency. We were running Google’s internet speed test for each of these VPN connections, and interestingly it identified HMA’s Australian server as being in London.

What’s more, its US connection cut the speed by half and struggled with high latency. That said, all connections were fast enough for general internet use, as well as streaming content.