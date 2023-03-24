A claim with Direct Line can be done by filling out an online form or by calling 0345 246 8412. If you have an emergency and have home emergency cover, there’s a different online notification form.

Online claims process

For new claims, customers can complete an online claims form. If you are in contact about an existing claim, then Direct Line recommends calling its claims phone line.

Step 1: To make a claim, you’ll need to log in to your online account. You will need your policy number and other personal information to hand.

Step 2: You’ll be asked if your property is secure and if you have access to essential facilities – if the answer is no, you’re advised to call the claims phone line.

Step 3: Provide details relating to your claim, as well as the date the event happened.

Step 4: Once your claim has been submitted, you should receive a text message within one hour.

Step 5: Your claim will be deployed to the relevant personnel, who will then contact you to arrange a suitable appointment time.

Phone claims process

Step 1: For non-emergencies, call 0345 246 8412. For emergencies, fill out the emergency notification form.

Step 2: The recorded message will ask a series of questions, so it’s best to have any information for your policy to hand.

Step 3: A recorded voice will ask why you are calling and you’ll need to best describe this in just a few words.

Step 4: Once through to the next step, you’ll be asked a series of questions, including if the policy is in your name, policy number, and what type of home emergency claim you are making.

Step 5: You’ll then be informed that you have joined a queue to speak to a member of the customer service team. Our researchers’ call was answered after a few minutes of waiting in the queue.

Online emergency notification form

Step 1: Fill out your personal information, as well as your policy number.

Step 2: Select what type of emergency claim you are making.

Step 3: Wait for Direct Line to contact you about the next steps for your emergency claim.