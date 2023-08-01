- SOFTWARE
In an era where data privacy and online security are paramount, the importance of secure browsing cannot be overstated. The rising popularity of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) is a testament to this, as more and more internet users are turning to these tools to protect their online privacy.
Standalone VPNs are easy to use and work seamlessly with popular browsers like Chrome and Safari. However, there’s a new player in town: browsers with built-in VPNs.
In this article, we’ll explain what a browser with a built-in VPN is, how to use it, and outline our picks for the best browsers with built-in VPNs.
These browsers are not just gateways to the World Wide Web; they are comprehensive tools designed to protect users’ online privacy and security.
Imagine having a bodyguard who not only opens doors for you but also ensures that no one is spying on you or following you around. That’s essentially what a browser with a built-in VPN does. It provides a secure pathway to the internet while shielding your online activities from prying eyes.
These browsers have a VPN integrated directly into their framework. A VPN is a technology that creates a secure, encrypted tunnel between your device and the website you’re visiting. This VPN tunnel ensures all data passing through it is hidden from outsiders, making it nearly impossible for anyone – including your internet service provider (ISP) – to see your online activities or steal your data.
However, it’s important to be aware that these built-in VPNs are more akin to a simple proxy (routing your traffic through a secure server in a different location) than they are to a standalone VPN service. They often don’t offer the same features or customisation options and are usually much more limited in their abilities. Some also come with data limits (like the majority of free VPNs), and most of the time you won’t be able to choose a server location, making them useless for bypassing geo-restrictions.
The beauty of browsers with built-in VPNs is that they simplify the process of securing everyday online activities such as browsing the web. Instead of having to install and operate a separate VPN application, users can enjoy some of the benefits of a VPN simply by using the browser. If you only need basic protection and aren’t bothered about geo-unblocking or split tunnelling, this could be the solution for you.
Browsers with a built-in VPN offer enhanced privacy. With a built-in VPN, your online activities are masked, making it difficult for third parties to track what you’re doing online. This is particularly beneficial in an age where online tracking is rampant.
They also provide improved security. The VPN encrypts your data, making it unreadable to anyone who might intercept it. This is crucial when using public wifi networks, which can be unsecured or a hotbed for cyber criminals.
Lastly, browsers with built-in VPNs streamline the process of secure browsing by combining the functionality of a browser and a VPN into a single application. This means you can browse securely without having to toggle between different applications.
There are some downsides to using a browser VPN, and situations when using a VPN app would be preferable.
With a dedicated VPN app, you can select the server you want to connect to. This allows you to get the fastest speed possible, and choose the country you want your IP address to appear in.
The majority of browsers with built in VPNs don’t support geo-unblocking, especially when it comes to video content.
VPN apps enable you to use custom security settings or features such as split tunnelling. Browser VPNs do not.
If you want to participate in P2P file sharing, then a VPN app is your best bet: browser VPNs don’t often support this function.
Our researcher has spent dozens of hours testing out each of these browsers, both with and without a VPN, to get a feel for how well they perform with everyday use.
Our hands-on experience with Edge revealed a browser that takes user privacy seriously. It’s not just about the standard features like tracking prevention, SmartScreen, and InPrivate browsing. The real game-changer is Edge’s integration of VPN technology with Edge Secure Network. This isn’t just a theoretical advantage; it’s a tangible layer of security that we experienced first-hand. And we’re not alone in our assessment. User reviews consistently highlight Edge’s robust security features, making it a top choice for those who value their online privacy.
Our team found that Brave’s automatic HTTPS upgrades, third-party ad blocking and advanced privacy settings aren’t just marketing buzzwords; they make a real difference in how you experience the web. The built-in VPN is another testament to Brave’s commitment to security. User testimonials echo our findings, praising Brave’s robust security measures and privacy-focused features.
Opera impressed us with its comprehensive approach to privacy. The built-in VPN and ad blocker aren’t just add-ons; they’re integral parts of a browsing experience designed with privacy at its core. User feedback and reviews underscore Opera’s commitment to security, and our testing confirmed this. Opera’s integrated VPN and privacy-centric features make it a strong contender in the realm of secure browsers. Unlike many of its competitors, Opera does allow you to choose a location, but it’s an approximate region – the Americas, Asia and Europe – rather than specific countries, so you still get the luck of the draw.
Aloha stands out as a browser designed with mobile users in mind, though the company is in the process of developing a browser for Windows. Its built-in VPN and ad blocker aren’t just features; they’re necessities for secure browsing on the go. Our testing confirmed that Aloha’s strong security measures and privacy features offer real benefits that make it a popular choice for mobile users seeking enhanced privacy.
Epic Browser lives up to its name, offering a browsing experience that prioritises privacy with a built-in proxy and comprehensive tracking protection. Our testing confirmed that Epic’s robust security measures offer tangible benefits that make a real difference in online privacy. User reviews and feedback echo our findings, highlighting Epic’s commitment to privacy. Like Opera, Epic allows you to choose a location, but Epic’s advantage is that you can actually select specific countries – the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, the US, Canada, India and Singapore.
Comparing these browsers, each offers unique security features and user experiences. While Edge and Opera offer comprehensive security solutions, Brave and Epic focus on privacy-first browsing. Aloha, on the other hand, provides enhanced security for mobile users. Each browser has its pros and cons in terms of security and privacy.
|Feature
|Edge
|Brave
|Opera
|Aloha
|Epic
|Built-in VPN
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ad Blocker
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tracking Prevention
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|HTTPS Upgrade
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Privacy Settings
|Advanced
|Advanced
|Advanced
|Advanced
|Advanced
|User Experience
|Smooth and intuitive
|Fast and privacy-focused
|User-friendly with free VPN
|Mobile-focused secure browsing
|Privacy-first browsing experience
|Performance
|High
|High
|High
|Moderate
|High
Other notable browsers with security-focused features include Firefox, Safari, and Tor. While these browsers may not have built-in VPNs, they offer a range of security features that help protect user privacy and enhance online security.
This article has delved into the world of browsers with built-in VPNs, shedding light on their features, benefits, and how they contribute to a safer online experience.
While these browsers offer a significant level of protection, they are not the ultimate solution for online privacy and security. This is where standalone VPNs, such as NordVPN, come into play. Standalone VPNs provide a higher level of security, more robust features, and greater flexibility. They offer a wider range of server locations, stronger encryption protocols, and more advanced features like kill switches and split tunnelling.
Browsers with built-in VPNs are a step in the right direction, but they are not a replacement for a dedicated VPN service. They are part of a broader security strategy; a layer in the defence against online threats and privacy breaches. For those seeking the highest level of online privacy and security, a standalone VPN remains the superior solution.