These browsers are not just gateways to the World Wide Web; they are comprehensive tools designed to protect users’ online privacy and security.

Imagine having a bodyguard who not only opens doors for you but also ensures that no one is spying on you or following you around. That’s essentially what a browser with a built-in VPN does. It provides a secure pathway to the internet while shielding your online activities from prying eyes.

These browsers have a VPN integrated directly into their framework. A VPN is a technology that creates a secure, encrypted tunnel between your device and the website you’re visiting. This VPN tunnel ensures all data passing through it is hidden from outsiders, making it nearly impossible for anyone – including your internet service provider (ISP) – to see your online activities or steal your data.

However, it’s important to be aware that these built-in VPNs are more akin to a simple proxy (routing your traffic through a secure server in a different location) than they are to a standalone VPN service. They often don’t offer the same features or customisation options and are usually much more limited in their abilities. Some also come with data limits (like the majority of free VPNs), and most of the time you won’t be able to choose a server location, making them useless for bypassing geo-restrictions.

The beauty of browsers with built-in VPNs is that they simplify the process of securing everyday online activities such as browsing the web. Instead of having to install and operate a separate VPN application, users can enjoy some of the benefits of a VPN simply by using the browser. If you only need basic protection and aren’t bothered about geo-unblocking or split tunnelling, this could be the solution for you.