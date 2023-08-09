4. Torrenting and P2P file sharing

While torrenting isn’t illegal, downloading copyrighted material is. Still, filesharing is an activity where users often desire a certain level of privacy. The best VPN for torrenting can protect your privacy by hiding your IP address, making your online activity invisible to your ISP. This provides an added layer of security, helping you avoid potential privacy issues related to torrenting.

5. Online gaming and reducing latency

In competitive gaming, every second counts. A VPN for gaming can potentially reduce latency by connecting you to servers closer to the game servers. In addition, it protects you from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that can interrupt your gaming experience.

6. Protecting online banking and financial transactions

Online banking is convenient but risky, especially on unsecured networks. VPNs encrypt your data, making financial transactions secure. It minimises the risk of your sensitive banking information being intercepted and misused by hackers or other malicious entities.

7. Securing VoIP calls

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls can be intercepted, allowing unauthorised parties to listen in. Using a VPN, your VoIP calls are encrypted, rendering the data useless to potential eavesdroppers. This way, your private conversations remain private, providing peace of mind.

8. Anonymously browsing the web

A VPN masks your IP address, essentially hiding your online activities. By using different server locations, it ensures your browsing history isn’t linked to your identity. This keeps your online behaviour anonymous, offering a significant boost to your internet privacy.

9. Evading censorship and maintaining free speech

Many countries implement internet censorship, restricting access to certain websites or platforms. A VPN enables you to bypass these restrictions, connecting to servers in locations where the content is accessible. This upholds the principle of free speech, allowing you to access and share information freely.

10. Overcoming government surveillance

While government surveillance is meant to maintain national security, it can infringe on personal privacy. A VPN encrypts your data and masks your IP address, making it difficult for anyone, including governments, to monitor your online activities.

In addition, reliable VPN services, such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, PureVPN, and Proton VPN, operate under jurisdictions outside surveillance alliances (Five Eyes, Nine Eyes, and 14 Eyes) with no data retention laws. They follow a strict no-log policy, maintaining personal privacy.

11. Protecting IoT devices

Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as voice assistants, wearable tech and home security systems, are often vulnerable to cyberattacks. A VPN can help secure these devices by encrypting the data they send and receive. This prevents hackers from gaining unauthorised access to your IoT devices and the sensitive data they may hold.

12. Avoiding price discrimination in online shopping

E-commerce platforms often show different prices based on location. A VPN can mask your location, allowing you to check prices from different regions. This can help you find better deals and avoid location-based price discrimination.

13. Accessing home country content while abroad

When travelling, you might not be able to access certain content from your home country due to geo-restrictions. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country, giving you access to your favourite shows, news, or websites that are otherwise blocked.

14. Protecting sensitive personal information

Whether shopping online or signing up for a service, you often share sensitive personal information. A VPN secures this information by encrypting your data, making it difficult for hackers or third parties to access and misuse your personal details.

15. Collaborating securely in business environments

In a business setting, sharing files and confidential data safely is crucial. A VPN allows secure collaboration by encrypting the data shared within the business network. This reduces the risk of sensitive business information falling into the wrong hands.

16. Safeguarding against identity theft

Online identity theft is a growing concern. By hiding your IP address and encrypting your online activity, VPNs can significantly reduce the risk of identity theft. Your personal information, such as your name, address, and credit card details, remains secure. However, it’s important to remember that a VPN is only part of a comprehensive security solution – we recommend investing in good antivirus software to prevent malware and computer viruses, which can slip through to your device even when you’re using a VPN.

17. Researching and gathering competitive intelligence

If you’re a business researching competitors, you might not want to reveal your location or identity. A VPN allows anonymous browsing, so you can gather competitive intelligence without revealing your details or intentions.

18. Preventing tracking and targeted advertising

Most websites track user behaviour to serve targeted ads. A VPN can prevent this by masking your IP address and encrypting your browsing history. This makes it harder for third-party trackers to gather your data and target ads towards you.

Moreover, the built-in ad-blocking feature is one of the things to consider when choosing a VPN. Not only does this functionality improve browsing experiences, but it can also decrease data usage and increase the speed of loading.

19. Enhancing digital marketing campaigns

For digital marketers, a VPN is an essential tool that allows them to view ad campaigns as if they were in a different location. This way, they can accurately track the campaign’s performance across different regions and make necessary adjustments.

20. Securing smart home devices

As smart home devices become more common, protecting them from cyber threats is essential. A VPN enhances security, preventing hackers from gaining access to your home network and the sensitive data it may contain.