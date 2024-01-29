✕ Close Sarah, Duchess of York, diagnosed with skin cancer

Queen Camilla was spotted smiling on her way to visit the King for the fourth time as he continues to recover from prostate surgery.

Camilla was seen in a black Audi car on the way to the central London hospital where Charles has spent two nights.

It is the third time she has visited since he was admitted to The London Clinic on Friday.

Charles was admitted on Friday and visited his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who is also at the hospital recovering from successful abdominal surgery.

It is not known how long the monarch will stay at the hospital.

Buckingham Palace said last week that Charles, 75, would undergo the procedure for a benign condition which was common among men over 50.