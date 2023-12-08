Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’

Actor George Mackay joins Jacob Stolworthy to discuss his latest film, Femme, which explores a drag performer who finds himself in a disturbingly intimate situation with his attacker.

Mackay reveals how he got into the character of Preston, an aggressive, closted gay man, whose masculinity “is so fragile, that if it gets punctured, that’s his entire being gone.”

Mackay also opens up about his career beyond the hits, and shines a light on projects that didn’t get the attention they deserved upon release.