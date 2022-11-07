Independent TV
Cop27: China to hold first press briefing as island nations demand climate compensation
World leaders are set to gather for a series of closed-door meetings today, 9 November, as Cop27 enters its third full day.
This year’s conference is in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, following 2021’s Cop26 in Glasgow.
On Wednesday, China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, will hold its first press briefing as smaller nations such as Antigua and Barbuda demand the country pays into a climate compensation fund.
Additionally, reporters are expected to press Beijing officials on how they intend to limit their methane leaks.
01:12