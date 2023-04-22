Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach

A pod of dolphins were seen riding the waves alongside some excited surfers in Sydney.

The animals were caught on camera by a university professor, who shared the video to celebrate Earth Day.

Dolphins are known to enjoy play and often can be seen enjoying the shallow waters near the coast.

These surfers were luckier though, enjoying the thrill of riding alongside the porpoises as they swam.

Dolphins are highly intelligent creatures and often play with each other for fun much more than other marine beings.

