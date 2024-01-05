Watch as the world’s largest iceberg moves through the ocean in a month-long timelapse captured throughout December.

A23a, the huge iceberg measuring about three times the size of New York City, was calved from the Antarctic coast in 1986.

It was stuck in the Weddell Sea for many years before slowly beginning to move out to the open ocean in the Southern Ocean.

Last month, the RSS Sir David Attenborough encountered the world’s largest iceberg as it drifted away from Antarctica.