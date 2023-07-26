Violent hail storms, strong winds and heavy rains have hit the Italian provinces of Milan, Varese and Brescia, tearing roofs from buildings and uprooting hundreds of trees.

Footage shared on social media shows downed branches and debris scattered across roads in Milan, with the extreme weather estimated to have caused damage of over €‎100 million (£85m) across northern regions.

“My heart cries, to see Milan in these conditions hurts,” the Instagram account @milano_segreta (Secret Milan) wrote, sharing videos of the destruction.

Italy is currently split in two with high temperatures and wildfires in the south and bad weather in the north.