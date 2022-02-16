Video footage shows strong winds blowing sand on Tynemouth beach as storm Dudley hits the north of England.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for high winds, effective across the country.

The storm may cause danger to life and “damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs,” the forecaster warned.

Paramedics in parts of England have warned people against going outdoors this afternoon as Storm Dudley sweeps in.

Amber and yellow warnings will be in place in the UK from 3pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here