Succession’s Cousin Greg ‘stars’ in new Greenpeace campaign video

Greenpeace appear to have poked fun at a Shell lawsuit by using a scene from Succession.

The new campaign video features Cousin Greg's (Nicholas Braun) season three predicament - his grandfather giving his entire will to the charity, leaving him with no inheritance.

In response, Greg announces that he is planning to sue Greenpeace for defamation of character.

Greenpeace used the clip in a new video asking for donations in their legal fight against Shell, who are suing the charity for $2.1m in damages over a fossil fuel protest in the North Sea.