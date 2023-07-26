Blazing wildfire rips through southern Turkey in aerial footage captured overnight

Aerial footage shows raging wildfires ripping through Antalya, Turkey.

The video shows bright orange flames lighting up the night sky as aircraft pass overhead.

Antalya, known as Turkey’s “capital of tourism”, has been battling spreading wildfires as high temperatures have been felt across the region in recent days.

“We are constantly struggling with great effort against the embers that paint the night red,” Turkey’s forestry department tweeted on Tuesday 25 July.

“Our quest will continue until the last flame is extinguished.”