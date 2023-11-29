Japanese volcano spews ash and smoke in spectacular eruption

A volcano spewed ash and smoke plumes in a spectacular eruption in Japan.

Footage captured by the Japanese Coast Guard shows the volcano belching gas and molten material on Niijima island, some 100 miles south of the capital Tokyo, on 23 November.

The Japanese Coast Guard reported that the plumes reached a height of around 200 metres and added eruptive activity was observed at the southern tip of the island.

Vessels passing through the vicinity were warned to exercise caution.

Japan sits inside the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where the majority of Earth’s volcano eruptions and earthquakes happen.