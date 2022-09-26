Car swept away by gushing floodwaters in Pakistan

A driver had a lucky escape after they tried to cross a water-filled road amid flooding in Bahrain, Pakistan.

Footage shows the vehicle slipping off the road as it is swept away by floodwaters on Monday, 19 September, as onlookers scream.

According to the Red Cross, approximately 33m people in Pakistan – equivalent to one in seven – have been impacted by devastating floods, which have killed more than 1,100 people and 800,000 livestock.

