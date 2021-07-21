Shocking footage shows the moment a woman was narrowly saved from dangerous floodwater in China’s Zhengzhou. The woman can be seen clinging onto a rope held by several men as the raging torrent engulfs her. She disappears under the water but manages to hold on and is eventually towed to calmer waters.

The video also shows a sinkhole with water gushing in. As pieces of road collapse around it, several people are sucked into the deep hole.

Massive floods caused by record-breaking rainfall have left at least 12 people dead and 100,000 evacuated in the capital of central China’s Henan province.