Protesters dressed up as world leaders for a tea-party-themed performance at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow .

Activists wearing suits and large masks of seven leaders, including Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin were seen "dining" at a small table that featured a number of climate-related dishes.

The masked demonstrators tuck into "burnt Alaska" and "arctic melt" while sipping on wine in front of a large banner that reads: "It’s time to stop dining out on fossil fuels and biodiversity loss. Pick up the climate and ecological emergency bill".