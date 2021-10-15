Adele revealed to Capital FM that she played her new album, 30, to her ‘incredible mate’ Drake.

The Hello hitmaker said the rap superstar gave the new album a positive review saying it was ‘absolutely’ what her fans want.

The British singer’s long-awaited comeback song arrived at midnight on Friday (15 October) with the release of single Easy on Me.

The ‘heartbreaking’ ballad has been praised by critics and fans, with more than 11.5m people viewing the video on YouTube in just seven hours.

