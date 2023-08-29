This is the moment an annoyed Adele stops her live show in Las Vegas to stand up for a fan in the crowd who she said was being “bothered” by security.

Multiple videos posted by fans in the audience show the singer pausing the show in the middle of her performance “Water Under the Bridge” to ask security what was going on.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much, since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him?” she asked during her Weekends With Adele show at Colosseum at Caesars Palace.