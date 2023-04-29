Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:26
‘Money isn’t real’: Andrew Tate filmed splurging ‘hundreds of thousands’ on luxury goods
Andrew Tate has released a video of himself splurging on ‘hundreds of thousands of pounds’ worth of designer foods, in footage taken before he was put on house arrest.
In a ‘Tate Confidential’ vlog, the controversial influencer is seen surrounded by bags from luxury stores, as his cousin, Luc, blasts the purchases as ‘nonsense’.
“I did a little bit of shopping”, Tate jokes, pointing at purchases from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Fendi. “Money isn’t real...I’ll be honest I don’t remember what most of this stuff is.”
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
02:10
Jerry Springer’s most controversial moments
02:05
Four things we’ve learnt in Harry’s hearing with The Sun’s publishers
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:30
David Lammy says UK is a ‘long way’ from being a ‘generous’ country
00:35
Fire rages after suspected drone attack on Crimea oil depot
01:25
Student stops school bus saving 66 classmates after driver passes out
01:41
The eco-friendly screen King Charles III will be anointed behind
00:38
Gareth Bale addresses Ryan Reynolds’ appeal to play for Wrexham
00:52
Ten Hag hails Fernandes for playing through pain against Spurs
01:16
Klopp: Too early to say if Liverpool out of the woods
00:52
Ryan Mason ‘pleased’ with Spurs fightback in Manchester United draw
00:33
Activists dragged away after throwing red paint at Scottish Parliament
00:26
Hundreds of XR protesters bang drums as they descend on Home Office
00:32
Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach
00:27
Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania
00:34
How to make King Charles III’s ‘favourite’ pre-dinner tipple
02:01
Orphaned bear cubs released into wild after rehabilitation
00:57
King meets Australian veterans to kick off charity torch relay
01:04
William and Kate pay respects to victims of Aberfan disaster
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09