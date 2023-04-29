Andrew Tate has released a video of himself splurging on ‘hundreds of thousands of pounds’ worth of designer foods, in footage taken before he was put on house arrest.

In a ‘Tate Confidential’ vlog, the controversial influencer is seen surrounded by bags from luxury stores, as his cousin, Luc, blasts the purchases as ‘nonsense’.

“I did a little bit of shopping”, Tate jokes, pointing at purchases from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Fendi. “Money isn’t real...I’ll be honest I don’t remember what most of this stuff is.”

Sign up for our newsletters.