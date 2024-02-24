Ant & Dec: Stephen Merchant pokes fun at Simon Cowell in awkward joke

Stephen Merchant made light of Simon Cowell's recent cosmetic work during an off-script moment on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The comedian was asked by Ant what he thought of Simon Cowell's undercover segment during the show and responded with an impression of the music mogul, saying: "I didn't like it, I loved it".

The Bristolian then joked that his impression "wasn't very convincing because my face moved", referencing Simon Cowell's penchant for cosmetic surgery and botox filler.

Mr Cowell was pranked during the show by Ant and Dec, who went undercover in Hollywood attempting to annoy him.