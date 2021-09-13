Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released a trailer for the upcoming Evolution Collection event.

The trailer heavily features Rampart, which makes sense considering that the event will include something called the Rampart Town Takeover.

Along with some changes to the main map, there will be a variety of modded weapons offered for sale to players at special discounted prices.

The battle royale game will also get a selection of new weapon and item skins for a wide array of characters, allowing players to customise the experience even further.