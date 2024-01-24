Claudia Schiffer’s cat steals show at Argylle premiere

Claudia Schiffer’s cat stole the show at the Argylle world premiere in London on Wednesday night (24 January).

The supermodel made a red carpet appearance for husband Matthew Vaughn’s new film, and carried their pet kitten, named Chip, in a yellow backpack.

He was seen peeking out of a window in Schiffer’s bag as she spoke to reporters in London’s Leicester Square.

Chip the cat has become a celebrity of his own, with a starring role in Argylle as character Elly Conway’s beloved pet.