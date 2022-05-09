The teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has dropped online.

A first look at James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel was playing exclusively in cinemas over the weekend, ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

On Monday (9 May), it went live for all to see on YouTube and social media, delighting fans.

The trailer, which features little dialogue, brings viewers back to the magical world of Pandora and confirms the return of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.