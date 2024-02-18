A look inside the star-studded Bafta nominee party with Paul Mescal and Rosamund Pike

Before the Bafta ceremony gets underway this evening (18 February), nominees have already kicked off the celebrations with the annual party the night before, celebrating their achievements.

Stars in attendance included Paul Mescal, Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike, and Andy Serkis, as they partied around a giant statue of the iconic Bafta trophy.

Oppenheimer leads the nominations for this evening’s awards, with Saltburn and Barbie also up for big categories.

David Tennant is taking over as host this year, after Richard E Grant championed the role last year.