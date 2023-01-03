The Apprentice 2023 candidates revealed in new video

The candidates for the next series of the BBC series The Apprentice have been revealed.

Eighteen hopefuls will battle it out to win a quarter-of-a-million-pound investment with billionaire businessman Lord Alan Sugar.

The first episode will see the contestants attempt to successfully sell and run bespoke tours on the Caribbean island of Antigua, before one of them is sent home.

Series 17 of The Apprentice begins on Thursday 5 January on BBC One at 9pm.

