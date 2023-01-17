BBC Breakfast celebrates 40 years of early-morning show

BBC Breakfast celebrated its 40th anniversary on Tuesday.

Originally called Breakfast Time, the show aired its debut episode on 17 January 1983, presented by Frank Bough, Selina Scott and Nick Ross in what was Europe’s first breakfast programme.

Before that, morning TV had been restricted to Open University and schools programming only.

Sharing memories of the show’s beginnings, current presenter Jon Kay revealed his diary entry from the launch day.

“Dear diary, I woke up at 6am to watch the most publicised and now criticised breakfast TV. It was good – but all news!” young Kay wrote.

