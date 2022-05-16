Dan Walker uses viral ‘sad face filter’ to mark final week on BBC Breakfast

Dan Walker marked the beginning of his final week on BBC Breakfast by sharing a video of himself using the viral "sad face filter".

The TV presenter, who will soon be joining Channel 5, also joked his co-host Sally Nugent didn't want to use the filter because it made her look like "Groucho Marx".

“Final week at BBC Breakfast, very sad,” Walker said.

“Sally doesn't want to appear on this video, because she says she looks like Groucho Marx... great times.”

