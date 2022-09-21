Two young polar bears explored the arctic together after forming a “remarkable” friendship.

Footage of the two animals - one male and one female - swimming together and playfighting in the snow was shown on last Sunday’s episode of Frozen Planet II.

“Large males pose a real threat and could inflict fatal injuries in a fight,” David Attenborough says, narrating the exchange, which is tense at first.

“But she stands her ground. Remarkably, rather than fight, they start to play.”

