Actress Sally Lindsay said she was “very excited” as she started her hosting debut on the BBC game show Pointless.

Replacing long-running presenter and co-founder of the show Richard Osman, the former Coronation Street star joked to Alexander Armstrong “do you feel like you cheated a bit?”.

At first speechless, the comedian admitted “this feels a bit naughty yeah.”

Richard Osman hosted his last episode of the BBC game show in July 2022 after 13 years and 1,300 episodes, as he had previously stated he wanted to focus on his author career.

