Jamie Borthwick’s elimination leaves Strictly: It Takes Two studio in tears
Jamie Borthwick’s Strictly Come Dancing elimination had the It Takes Two studio in tears on Monday, 24 November.
The Eastenders actor, 30, missed out on a place in the quarter-final as he became the ninth contestant to leave the show.
Borthwick and his professional partner Michelle Tsiakkas watched a highlights reel of their time together with the companion show’s host Fleur East.
The trio were reduced to tears as East told Borthwick: “Oh, it’s emotional. Jamie, as an actor you really know how to put on a show.”
