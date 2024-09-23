Nick Knowles explains bandaged arm as Strictly future unconfirmed

Nick Knowles explained why he was wearing a bandage on his arm on Monday, 23 September, following the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

The DIY SOS presenter, 62, said he was travelling to a doctor's appointment on London’s Harley Street after he hurt himself over the weekend - but the injury was not sustained on the dancefloor.

Explaining that he damaged his shoulder and arm by changing a tyre, Knowles said his injuries were "quite painful" but was optimistic that it would not stop him from competing.