Tasha Ghouri effortlessly carried on dancing after her cochlear implant fell out live on Strictly Come Dancing.

During Musicals Week on Saturday (30 November), the former Love Island contestant spun to the side during her Argentine Tango with partner Aljaž Škorjanec to the song “Ex-Wives” from Six.

Her device, which assists with hearing by electrically stimulating the auditory nerve, briefly came loose during the performance.

Footage shows Ghouri, who was born deaf and has used the implant since she was five, carrying on with her dance before the implant was reattached.