First Strictly Come Dancing elimination of 2024 prompts fan backlash

Tom Dean and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova became the first Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestants to be eliminated on Sunday, 29 September.

The Olympic gold-medallist swimmer, 24, faced Toyah Willcox, 66, in the dance-off after the public vote.

Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse opted to save the singer and actress.

Fans expressed their outrage at the decision on social media, with some claiming that Dean was "robbed."

"They knew he was going to win if they let him stay any longer," one viewer wrote.