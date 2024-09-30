Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:42
First Strictly Come Dancing elimination of 2024 prompts fan backlash
Tom Dean and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova became the first Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestants to be eliminated on Sunday, 29 September.
The Olympic gold-medallist swimmer, 24, faced Toyah Willcox, 66, in the dance-off after the public vote.
Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse opted to save the singer and actress.
Fans expressed their outrage at the decision on social media, with some claiming that Dean was "robbed."
"They knew he was going to win if they let him stay any longer," one viewer wrote.
Up next
10:11
Who will be the next Tory leader?
01:26
Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:28
SpaceX launches rescue mission to bring home stranded astronauts
00:50
New Zealand breaks world record for largest ever haka
00:51
Watch: Phone-snatcher caught after targeting lone woman in Croydon
00:41
Rosie Duffield claims Keir Starmer ‘has problem with women’
00:50
Arteta describes relationship with Man City boss following tension
02:29
Highs and lows of Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career as exit confirmed
01:30
Kane swaps football for acting as he stars in The Office-style ad
01:47
Jermaine Jenas vows to ‘learn’ in message to fans after BBC scandal
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:18
Swarm of live crabs escape from bag on subway causing chaos
01:17
Gen-Z students reveal whether they’re doing university sober
00:34
King and Queen arrive at Holyrood to celebrate Scottish Parliament
00:18
Phillip Schofield shows drastic weight loss from desert island stint
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32