Big Brother’s Hallie tearfully shares mother’s sacrifices for her hormone treatment
Big Brother housemate Hallie appeared emotional as she detailed how her “amazing” mother has helped her through her transition.
The 18-year-old came out as transgender to her fellow contestants on just the second day of the ITV reality show.
Hallie has previously revealed that if she wins the £100,000 prize money, she wants to pay back her mother, who has funded her treatment thus far.
The teenager became emotional as she revealed her mother put herself in debt so she could get hormone treatment.
“She’s just such an amazing woman and I love her so much, and she deserves much more than the world,” Hallie said.
