Brad Pitt posed for pictures in a monochrome skirt look at the premiere of Bullet Train in Berlin on Tuesday, 19 July.

The actor cited the hot weather conditions as his reason for the outfit choice, revealing that “the breeze” prompted his decision to wear the brown linen skirt.

Mr Pitt paired the Haans Nicholas Mott skirt with a matching brown cardigan, a mauve button-up shirt and combat boots.

The film will be released in the UK on 3 August.

