Queen guitarist Brian May receives knighthood from King Charles

Sir Brian May has been awarded a knighthood by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

As the virtuoso guitarist in rock band Queen, the 75-year-old is responsible for some of the biggest riffs in popular music, from the solo on Don’t Stop Me Now to the melodic strums of Somebody To Love.

Alongside late frontman Freddie Mercury, bassist John Deacon and drummer Roger Taylor, he scored numerous number ones during the group’s ’80s heyday, touring the world.

After being honoured at the palace, Sir Brian admitted that he’s “thinking” about going on tour this year.

