Moment Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo slide tackles Ant during live final

Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn mistakenly slide-tackled Ant McPartlin moments before Sunday’s live final went off the air.

After the hi-vis-wearing comedian was crowned the shock winner, he was beckoned back onto the stage as Ant and Dec rounded off the show.

However, Viggo misjudged his slide and knocked Ant off his feet before helping the presenter back up.

The amusing incident happened moments after he bagged the £250,000 prize and secured a place in the Royal Variety Show, beating 13-year-old magician Cillian O’Connor and 13-year-old Lilliana Clifton who were also named in the top three.