Geena Davis has recalled how George Clooney “hated” that Brad Pitt was cast opposite her in Thelma & Louise rather than him.

The Hollywood star revealed that Clooney had auditioned for the role before the part went to Pitt, giving him his career breakthrough.

“I happened to be seated next to him on an airplane and he is very gregarious and chatty and wonderful. And at some point he said, ‘I hate that Brad Pitt,’” Davis explained.

“Well no, he is like your best friend or something? And he said ‘No, because he got the part’”.

