Frank Ocean addressed the death of his younger brother during his headline set at Coachella on Sunday night (16 April).

Ryan Breaux lost his life in a car crash aged 18 back in 2020 and the artist told the crowd about one of his “fondest memories” with his late sibling.

“My brother and I came to this festival a lot...I felt like I was dragged out here half the time because I hated the dust”, Ocean said.

“I know he would’ve been so excited to be here with all of us.”

