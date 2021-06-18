Coldplay performed a special post-pandemic show against the backdrop of New York’s iconic skyline on Thursday after the city lifted coronavirus restrictions.

Fans – who had to be fully vaccinated to attend – gathered at a park overlooking Manhattan to watch the British band. Chris Martin belted out hit songs ‘Sky Full of Stars’ and ‘Higher Power,’ which was accompanied by a dazzling fireworks display.

“Felt so good to play to an actual audience again,” Coldplay said on Twitter after the show.

New York scrapped nearly all coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday as it reached a 70 per cent vaccination rate threshold.