Robert Downey Jr uses Critics’ Choice acceptance speech to poke fun at bad reviews

Robert Downey Jr used his Critics’ Choice Awards acceptance speech on Sunday, 14 January, to poke fun at bad reviews he’s received in the past.

The actor, 58, was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Admiral Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

As he took to the stage in Santa Monica, California, Downey Jr shared “poetic” feedback he’s received from critics over the years.

“This was from a Brit: ‘A puzzling waste of talent.’... this one lingered, ‘amusing as a bed-locked fart,’” he said.

Sunday marked Downey’s first victory at the Critics’ Choice Awards after being previously nominated three times.