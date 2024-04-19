Daniel Bedingfield reveals what made him take break from music industry

Singer Daniel Bedingfield has revealed the real reason he left the music industry.

The New Zealand-British singer sold over 1.6 million copies of his smash hits including Gotta Get thru This, If You're Not the One and Never Gonna Leave Your Side, as he topped the charts in the Noughties.

The singer is now back in the spotlight after 20 years away from the limelight.

Appearing on Loose Women on Friday (19 April), he said: Daniel explained: “I did the pop star thing from nine years old till 24. I really was very focused, then I had a car crash and I suddenly realised the first memory when I woke up is, ‘I'd like to try something very different’.”